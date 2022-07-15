KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen is battling cancer after a knee injury suffered while playing basketball led to doctors discovering a tumor.

Preston Hampton and his twin brother Parker are ballers. Unfortunately, Preston’s latest season with his 865 Elite basketball team was cut short during their last game. He injured his knee.

Preston Hampton shoots some hoops with his twin brother Patrick at their home in Knoxville.

“Then it swelled up and so we went to the doctor,” Preston said. “We ended up finding a tumor in the back.”

His mother, Christina Hampton, said, “We had thought he just tore something in his knee and then when they called us hours after the MRI they said there was a tumor. Honestly, my world just stopped so yeah, definitely a big shock but we know he’s going to kick it’s butt.”

“It’s hard to explain the second we got the diagnosis, even him, flipped in to ‘it’s go time,’ Preston’s father, Justin Hampton said. “Not to say the fear went away but there’s not an ounce of quit in that kid’s body.”

Preston, an easy-going teenager yet fierce competitor, recently got through his first round of chemotherapy to treat his sarcoma.

Sarcoma is a rare form of cancer that arises in bones and connective tissue.

Preston said, “I think it’s just important to have a positive mindset about it so it’s a lot easier to get through things.”

The 15-year-old spent several days at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for treatment and has plenty of support. Many friends and loved ones paid him a visit in the hospital, including former UT standout basketball player John Fulkerson.

Former UT basketball player John Fulkerson visits Preston and Parker Hampton at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital while Preston underwent chemotherapy for sarcoma. Courtesy: Christina Hampton

“He’s going to be a testimony for kids to come,” Justin said. “Lee Smith, ex Buffalo Bills player, came and lifted his spirits up.”

Even though Preston is facing adversity, he has not turned away from God. He and his family’s faith remain strong.

“So much miracles happen already,” Preston said. “I know that he (God) always has a plan so if it’s bad at the moment, it’ll get better.”

Justin said, “People throw statistics out here and there and you just can’t put a number on heart and will and drive. Like I said, that kid doesn’t have an ounce of quit in his body. We’re all convinced. We feel the prayers. We know everything will be okay, have faith in God.”

Preston says he’s not feeling any negative effects from his cancer treatment and isn’t too worried about it. His treatment will last through December.

In the meantime, he’s going to be working on his game and his twin brother says he’s not going to take it easy on him.

Those in Preston’s life are stepping up to help his family. The coach of his basketball team, Brandon Bohanan, organized a fundraiser to cover medical expenses.

In a message Bohanan wrote, “This family hasn’t asked for help In any way other then prayers but everyone needs help in times like this. They’re in great spirits and Preston is ready to tackle this and get back to playing the game of basketball.”

Preston hopes to be back playing basketball by February 2023 for the next 865 Elite season. As for his school work, he’ll be a freshmen this year at Central High School and will get his work done virtually.