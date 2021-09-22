Wears Valley Fall Fest encouraging people to make the world a better place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As communities are preparing for their fall festivals, one group is adding a twist to their festival by helping prepare locals to care for the environment. In Sevier County, the Wears Valley Fall Fest is planned for October 15 through October 17. It will be next to the Tennessee State Bank on Wears Valley Road.

The focus of the festival is to highlight the mission of Keep Sevier Beautiful, which is to reduce waste, prevent litter and create beautiful spaces in public places. This year’s festival will include craft vendors, interactive activities, live music, pumpkin patches and a range of southern food. On Friday and Saturday, the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“From craft vendors making crafts from repurposed items to entertainers using spoons and washboards – you’ll learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle to make our world a better place,” said organizers on the festival’s website

Pigeon Forge singer-songwriter Jimbo Whaley will be performing on October 17 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Other entertainers include Boogertown Gap, Matt Prater, Jesse Priest and Willie Franklin. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the music.

“This Fall Festival truly offers something for everyone,” said Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful. “Anyone wanting to enjoy the true Smoky Mountain Heritage can find it here. The most unique element is something only Keep Sevier Beautiful can do – teaching how to be more sustainable at every turn.”

The event is the largest fundraiser for Keep Sevier Beautiful, the local Keep America Beautiful and Keep Tennessee Beautiful Affiliate. The money raised will help to support programs like recycling drop-off collection events, community gardens, and education programs teaching children to be good community stewards.