WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Wears Valley Fire Department received a new fire engine from a fire department in North Carolina.

Wears Valley Fire lost its engine during wildfires within the Wears Valley community that burned over 3,700 acres and forced the evacuation of hundreds in April.

(Courtesy of Wears Valley Fire Department)

Wears Valley Fire Department posted about their new fire engine on Facebook. According to the fire department, Chief Tony Patty went to the Community Fire Department in Belmont, N.C. to pick up the fire engine.

“Wears Valley Fire Department would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Community Fire Department in Belmont, NC. Following the loss of our brush truck during the fires in April, CFD offered to donate an engine to us as soon as their new engine arrived,” according to the Wears Valley Fire Facebook post.

Patty returned with the new vehicle, engine 32, to Tennessee.

The fire engine is a 1999 American LaFrance with a 1000-gallon tank and 1500 GPM pump and can carry six people.

According to Wears Valley Fire, the engine was loaded with equipment. The fire department is now using the new engine for the community of Wears Valley.