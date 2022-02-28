KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wears Valley Road in Sevier County reopened Monday after Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were called to remove a large boulder from the roadway.

Around 2 p.m. TDOT Spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews responded to SR 73/ Wears Valley Road near mile marker 5.5 where a large boulder had fallen into the road, blocking traffic from flowing.

The boulder blocked the lane heading towards Pigeon Forge. Road crews were able to manage the traffic flow through flagging operations.







Large boulder blocks roadway in Wears Valley. Feb. 28, 2022

Nagi said all lanes of the roadway were able to reopen around 2:30 p.m. Crews were able to remove the boulder and sweep loose material off the roadway.

All lanes are back open and no injuries were reported.