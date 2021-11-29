SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) —The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department says no burn permits will be issued Monday in Sevier County amid dry conditions and high winds.

The public can only burn outside within a fire ring or a burn barrel. This danger is due to single-digit dewpoints, low relative humidity and high winds in mountain zones with gusts expected over 20 miles per hour, according to the SVFD.

They also say dewpoints are expected to drop into the teens/single-digits on Monday afternoon. Therefore, no permits will be issued in Sevier County.

Burn Permits are required in Sevier County by the Tennessee Department of Forestry between October 15 to May 15 of each year. If you are within the City limits of Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, or Gatlinburg you must contact their fire department daily to obtain a permit and would not need a permit from Tennessee Department of Forestry.

You can go online at http://www.burnsafetn.org/ to request a permit online or call (865) 429-7020.