Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

Weigel’s annual hiring day next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weigel’s is hosting its annual hiring day event next week.

The company is seeking full-time and part-time workers at all levels, including management, food service and customer service roles.

If you’re interested in learning about career opportunities, you’re invited to visit any Weigel’s location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

You can drop in, apply and interview.

Weigel’s has 68 convenience stores across East Tennessee. The company offers progression opportunities and paid training, along with medical, vision, dental and 401K to all full-time employees.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter