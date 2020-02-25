Weigel’s annual hiring day next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Weigel’s is hosting its annual hiring day event next week.

The company is seeking full-time and part-time workers at all levels, including management, food service and customer service roles.

If you’re interested in learning about career opportunities, you’re invited to visit any Weigel’s location from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

You can drop in, apply and interview.

Weigel’s has 68 convenience stores across East Tennessee. The company offers progression opportunities and paid training, along with medical, vision, dental and 401K to all full-time employees.

