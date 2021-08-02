Weigel’s CEO dies at 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The CEO of Weigel’s, Kenneth McMullen, died Thursday, July 29. He began his career at Weigel’s in 1981 as Operations Manager.

McMullen was the first non-family member to serve as President and as CEO. A release from Weigel’s credited McMullen’s innovative spirit, servant leadership, and drive as the driving force for the growth of the company.

“Ken was like a brother to me”, said Bill Weigel chairman of Weigel’s. “We’ve been together since 1981. He has been an integral part of the tough decisions we’ve had to make, and the success our company has achieved. He leaves an amazing legacy not only here but in the convenience store industry. We are all immensely blessed to have had Ken in our lives and I know we will all miss him. I can only hope we will honor his legacy of servant leadership, inspiration, gratitude and for his life well lived.”

Services for McMullen will be held Thursday, August 5th at Powell United Methodist Church in Powell, TN. He is survived by his two daughters and three grandchildren.