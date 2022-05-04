KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular East Tennessee chain of gas stations is offering free gas for an entire year to a handful of lucky winners.

Weigel’s will give seven lucky people who sign up for their My Weigel’s reward program from now until July 3 free gas for an entire year.

People can enter to win the free fuel by going to weigels.com/rewards/ or by obtaining an application from a Weigel’s location. Those who fill out an application in-person will receive their rewards card in the mail a week after the application is received, the site says.

Weigel’s was founded in 1931 and has grown to more than 70 locations across East Tennessee. They’re known for their localized supply chain which allows them bring milk produced at their own farm in Powell to convenience stores across the region within 24 hours.