KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flowers were delivered to the residents at Morning Pointe Westland thanks to the Weinermobile and Random Acts of Flowers.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Knoxville this week and while in town, the team decided to help Random Acts of Flowers with their deliveries. The nonprofit delivers recycled flowers, encouragement, and personal moments of kindness to individuals in healthcare facilities.

Due to COVID-19, the group had to shut down for a while, but the executive director said this was a blessing in disguise because it gave them a chance to move into a new location. He also shared that even though boutiques cannot be directly handed to the recipient, the group is still making sure flowers are given out.

“What we do now, even if we cannot deliver them in person, what we are doing now is as important as ever,” Mick Read. “What we want to provide someone is an emotional boost, a moment of kindness, and a smile all through recycled flowers.”

As the Weinermobile travels throughout the country, the team piloting the vehicle does community outreach while they are in an area. In the last four months, the southeast Weinermobile has visited 15 states. While in Knoxville, the mobile will be making several appearances at different community events. To find out where they will be next, visit https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.