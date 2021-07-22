‘We’re all zookeepers’: Celebrating National Zookeeper Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a very special week at Zoo Knoxville as all week long they’ve been celebrating National Zookeeper Week. While the focus is on the animal care staff, everyone who works or volunteers at Zoo Knoxville is being celebrated.

They get free ice cream and food trucks all week long to thank them for their dedication.

Phil Colclough, director of conservation says, “We have such a great staff here all the way across the board and they’re all dedicated to the wellness and guest experience and all that here at the zoo. So, it’s a pretty exciting week. Everyone looks forward to it.”

The director of conservation also mentioned that every time someone visits the zoo, they’re helping care for the animals too. Every ticket goes to pay for care staff and conservation efforts.