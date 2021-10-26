SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Friends, colleagues and family of Connie Holt continue to mourn her loss. The halls of the Sevier County Courthouse and the hearts of the people gathered have one thing in common: They’ll never be the same.

Holt is the Sevier County court clerk who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide. Tuesday, those who knew and loved her attended a candlelight vigil in front of the Sevier County courthouse where she worked to honor her memory.

“She was probably one of the most caring, compassionate and loving person I have ever met,” said Teresa Adams, a friend of Connie’s.

Adams helped organize the vigil. She says she was surprised to see how many people showed up.

“There’s no way I thought this many people would show up. We had 200 candles and we ran out,” Adams said.

Friend Bobby Owens says the number of people in attendance was a testament to who Holt was as a person.

“She was always there for everybody,” he said. “And a friend if you met her out at the restaurant or out at the store.

“The people here tonight they came out and support and broken hearted over this. No answers, but we miss her and we love her and just wanted to do something for her tonight.”

Connie’s son was in attendance. He delivered a brief, emotional speech, thanking everyone for their support.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the circumstances surrounding Connie’s death.