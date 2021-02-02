‘We’re fortunate’: Emerald Youth grateful for funding as state allocates balance of CARES Act

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State government officials are looking to allocate the balance of its federal COVID-19 relief funding meant for Tennessee nonprofits.

Gov. Bill Lee hosted a meeting Tuesday with the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group to talk about CARES Act spending.

“Less than a year ago we formed this group to really steer the deployment to create a level of stewardship for the significant funding that came from the federal government that flowed through our state, and into our state, and out to the people of our state,” Lee said.

Out of the more than $2 billion given to Tennessee by the federal government, $220 million is still available.

Lee said discussion on how to distribute the leftover money will happen in the next couple of weeks.

Emerald Youth Foundation was one of several organizations that was able to keep its doors open because of CARES Act funding amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to use a significant portion of CARES Act funding to help cover employee salaries,” Hannah Hopper, the foundation’s chief of staff, said. “As well as put towards increases like additional cleaning staff.”

The foundation, meant to help children become community leaders, expanded its services during the pandemic to include food delivers, rent and utilities assistance, and tutoring services. It also purchased cleaning supplies, sports equipment to keep its members active and personal protective equipment for its staff.

“Today we’re fortunate to be able to serve well over 2,000 young people each year in three areas: faith, learning and health,” Hopper said.

Though the CARES Act money did help Emerald Youth Foundation, Hopper said the bulk of support still comes from individual donations. Any extra money given through the CARES Act would be used to continue to support the nonprofit’s mission.

“While we aren’t certain of any future funding opportunities, if those opportunities are there, we’re going to continue to use them to try to resource our work to engage kids and families.”