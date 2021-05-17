‘We’re not giving up hope’: Family of missing Clinton man still searching 2 weeks after his disappearance

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been more than two weeks since 32-year-old Chadwick Carr from Clinton was reported missing.

He was last seen in Anderson County on May 2. Anderson County detective Darrell Slater says the department has exhausted all efforts to search for Chadwick in Anderson and Knox counties, but they haven’t had any luck so far.

“The tips were really coming in good for the first two or three days, but none of them really panned out. But I’m still hopeful. I’m not going to let this go,” Slater said. “My focus is now turned back to the place he was staying and doing a very in-depth interview with the residents there at that facility.”

His family says they have not given up hope. They want to get the word out to as many people as possible to bring Chadwick home.

Carr’s sister, Whitney Williams, says she last talked to him on the phone the day before he went missing. Williams says she and her brother are very close.

“His best friend called me and said you need to call this number, they say Chad is missing and I was like wait, I was just on the phone with him last night,” Williams said. “His phone, a flip flop, his van keys and everything were still on the scene. He never took anything.”

His mother, Christa Carr says it’s extremely unlike him to disappear for this long.

“He does not do stuff like this. He doesn’t just disappear,” Carr said.

Chadwick was last seen in Anderson County on May 2. Carr is known to frequent Knoxville and was reportedly spotted near North Central Street and Morelia Avenue on Monday. If you see him please call 911 or the Anderson County dispatch at 865-457-2414.