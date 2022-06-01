KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A decision has been made after West High School began the process to consider changing its mascot. The school will be keeping ‘The Rebels’ as its nickname.

In November 2021, a petition was begun to change the name. It reached over 25 signatures launching the process to consider a name change. Knox County Schools held two community meetings in November and December of 2021 to discuss the possibility of a name change. An online survey was also conducted. KCS said that the results of the meetings and survey shows that most people were in favor of keeping the Rebels’ name.

Below you can read the letter sent to parents about the chance:

The school’s mascot has been a rebel since it opened in 1951. The push to change it came after some students said the name can have different meanings and connotations for different students.