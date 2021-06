KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men are without a home Tuesday following a fire in west Knox County.

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to Paris Road just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a fire.

Firefighters said one room of the single-story wood frame structure was on fire with flames extending into the attic. No one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Red Cross is assisting the two men who were displaced.