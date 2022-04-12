KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early Tuesday morning house fire in West Knox County prompted the response from Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews.

According to Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell, crews responded to the house fire around 2:20 a.m. Arriving crews to the scene in the 700 block of Fox Landing Lane found visible flames throughout the house and coming from the roof area on the front. The homeowner was standing outside the house in the front yard.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

“Crews worked diligently but with the fire venting itself upon arrival the work was tough,” Bagwell said in a news release.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.