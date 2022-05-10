KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amherst Road in West Knoxville reopened April 1, after extensive work to stabilize the busy roadway.

The road that runs from Middlebrook Pike to Ball Camp Pike underwent a complicated slope stabilization project after the city found that the slope beside the road and shoulder was deteriorating, and the road was slowly getting skinnier as outer pieces of asphalt crumbled.

“The solution involved bringing in better soils, stone and gabion baskets. And the upgrades – re-establishing the roadway shoulder and bringing the guardrails up to current standards – required the cooperation of residential property owners on one side and the CSX railroad line on the other side,” the city said in a press release on Monday.

A 775-foot-long stretch of slope is now stabilized, reinforced with a 533-foot-long retaining wall. New guardrails have been installed.

The project also corrected an issue with asphalt settlement at the Amherst Road bridge over the rail line near Lee Road, the city said in a press release.

Before improvements were made. Image from the City of Knoxville shows erosion of the driving lane and a guardrail needing better soil, and more of it.

New, protective guardrails were installed along Amherst Road, as seen in this image from the City of Knoxville.

The retaining wall along Amherst Road in West Knoxville. At its highest point, it is 11.5 feet tall. Poor soils were discovered as the wall was being constructed, the city of Knoxville said.

On April 1, this large section of Amherst Road that had been closed since last fall was reopened to commuters.

CDM Smith was the project designer, and Morgan Contracting was the construction contractor.