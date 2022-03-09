KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West Knoxville Utility District won an award for best tasting water from the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts.

West Knox Utility District competed against other Region 2 utilities, including the Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Lenoir City Utilities Board, Northeast Knox Utility District, Tellico Area Services System, and First Utility District of Knox County. The counties in Region 2 are Blount, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, and Sevier.

The competition took place in Knoxville on Wednesday, March 2. The water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet, and taste.

This spring, TAUD is hosting the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in all of its 11 regions. Each regional winner will compete at the 2022 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, August 11.

The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the Great American Water Taste Test held in Washington D.C. in February of next year.