West Nile Virus found in Rocky Hill and Milligan Street areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mosquitoes from the Rocky Hill area of West Knoxville and the Milligan Street in East Knoxville have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Knox County Health Department said Tuesday.

The Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in those areas on Thursday between 8:30 p.m. and 2 a.m., to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of West Nile Virus spreading to humans.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard, the Health Department said.

Milligan Street spray area:

All areas east of North Cherry Street, west of Prosser Road, north of Magnolia Avenue and south of Interstate 40 will be treated Thursday, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting. A map of the area is included below.

Rocky Hill spray area:

Sentry Lane; Antrim Way; Red Bay Way; Tranquilla Drive; Hampson Lane; Redeemer Lane; Pinner Drive; Scottie Lane; Hawthorne Drive; Ownby Lane; Alki Lane; Dukesbury Drive; Kingsbury Drive; Queensbury Drive; Scotsbury Circle; Village Drive; Covington Drive; Wilmington Drive; and Rocky Hill Ballfields will be treated on Thursday, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting.

Reduce your risks

To reduce the risk of contracting West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, the Health Department recommends:

— Applying repellants to skin often when outdoors; repellants can be lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants containing one of the following ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

— Wearing socks and long, loose, and light-colored shirts and pants.

— Treating clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

— Disposing of, regularly emptying or turning over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans to reduce mosquito habitats.

— Using larvicides, such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks, to prevent mosquito proliferation in large water-holding containers, including birdbaths and garden water features. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

More tips can be found at knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes