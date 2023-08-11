KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the third time in as many weeks, the Knox County Health Department will spray another Knoxville neighborhood after detecting West Nile Virus in mosquitos.

Spraying will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Milligan area of East Knoxville to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of WNV spreading to humans. A map of the affected area can be found below.

Weather permitting, the following roads will be treated:

N Cherry St, Summit Ave, Turner St, Nichols Ave, Mundy St, Washington Ave, Jefferson Ave, N Harrison St, Rutherford Ave, Woodbine Ave, E Fifth Ave, N Hembree St, Milligan St, N Elmwood St, N Castle St, N Mary St, Manor Dr, N Beaman St, Ace Miller Way, Crawford Ave, Lakeside St, Kirkwood St, Hampton Ave, and Knoxville Zoo Dr.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard. Beekeepers and others who do not want their yards to be sprayed should call KCHD’s environmental health program at 865-215-5200.

Adair Park and part of the Inskip neighborhood in North Knoxville were treated in July after lab testing confirmed the presence of the virus in the area. Several streets in the West Hills neighborhood were treated on Aug. 8.

West Nile virus has been found in Knoxville before. Knox County sprayed for mosquitos on multiple occasions in 2019.

While most cases in humans are innocuous, the virus does pose a greater risk to those older than 60 or with underlying health conditions. The Knox County Health Department recommends precautions to reduce the risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases including applying bug spray and regularly emptying any water-holding containers on your property to reduce mosquito habitats.