West Oak Ridge residents to see planned power outages on Saturday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Oak Ridge said Thursday there are two scheduled power outages for Saturday, Dec. 7.

City officials saying the planned power outages will affect customers “in far west Oak Ridge” and are required by the the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as it makes improvements to the transmission service in the area.

“The improvements should increase reliability and allow much quicker restoration of service in case of problems with the power system,” the city said.

On Saturday, the first outage is scheduled for around 7 a.m. The second outage is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The city saying each outage is expected to be brief; estimated to last about 15 minutes.

Customers most likely to be affected by the two Saturday outages include the far west end of Oak Ridge – at or near The Preserve.

The city said any questions can be directed to the Electric Department by calling (865) 425-1803.

