West Town Mall evacuated after small fire in Food Court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – West Town Mall was evacuated Friday morning after a fire was reported.

The Knoxville fire department was alerted to a fire at approximately 11 a.m. in West town Mall.

Fire department crews discovered a small fire in the rear of three restaurants located in the Food Court.

The fire sprinkler system contained the fire and crews were able to continue extinguishment. No one was injured.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution and will be turned back over to the Mall management soon, the fire department said.

The fire is under investigation and no cause has been determined. All Mall entrances are blocked to incoming traffic.

Knoxville Police cards at West Town Mall on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A small fire was reported in the Food Court area. No one was injured. (WATE)

