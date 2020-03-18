Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 98 COVID-19 cases reported in state, up from 52 on Monday
Closings
There are currently 53 active closings. Click for more details.

West Town Mall closing; Goodys, Peebles adjusting hours as result of ongoing coronavirus concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Town Mall sign 01292020

(WATE) — Two retail operators have announced changes amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.

Simon, operator of West Town Mall, will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S. Stage Stores, including Gordmans, Bealls, Goodys, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage, are scaling back, hours at its stores.

Simon’s closing comes after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the company said in a news released on Wednesday.

All Simon properties will close at 7 p.m. local time today and will end on March 29.

West Town Mall sign 01292020

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, CEO, chairman and president of Simon, said.

Simon also owns Opry Mills in Nashville. It too will close at 7 p.m. CDT.

Stage Stores said it will also shut down all non-essential businesses. Select stores will temporarily close and will not reopen until circumstances improve.

The company said it will reduce hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at most stores.

New store openings planned for March 31 have been postponed. Events planned in conjunction with store openings, such as ribbon-cutting ceremonies, also have been canceled.

Stage Stores is also taking steps to clean areas in its properties “paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.”

They are also reminding their associates of their illness prevention measures and advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well.

“We also encourage our guests everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and the health of others,” Stage Stores stated in a release. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus"

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus"

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus"

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020"

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students"

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show"

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences"

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion"

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure"

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure"

Food City changes hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City changes hours"

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter