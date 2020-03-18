West Town Mall closing; Goodys, Peebles adjusting hours as result of ongoing coronavirus concerns

(WATE) — Two retail operators have announced changes amid the growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.

Simon, operator of West Town Mall, will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S. Stage Stores, including Gordmans, Bealls, Goodys, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage, are scaling back, hours at its stores.

Simon’s closing comes after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, the company said in a news released on Wednesday.

All Simon properties will close at 7 p.m. local time today and will end on March 29.

West Town Mall sign 01292020

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, CEO, chairman and president of Simon, said.

Simon also owns Opry Mills in Nashville. It too will close at 7 p.m. CDT.

Stage Stores said it will also shut down all non-essential businesses. Select stores will temporarily close and will not reopen until circumstances improve.

The company said it will reduce hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at most stores.

New store openings planned for March 31 have been postponed. Events planned in conjunction with store openings, such as ribbon-cutting ceremonies, also have been canceled.



Stage Stores is also taking steps to clean areas in its properties “paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.”

They are also reminding their associates of their illness prevention measures and advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well.

“We also encourage our guests everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and the health of others,” Stage Stores stated in a release. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required.”

LATEST STORIES