West Town Mall going pink for breast cancer awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West Town Mall is going pink for October and asking others to help bring more awareness to breast cancer.

Several stores are holding specials benefiting different breast cancer organizations. Columbia Sportswear and Columbia Factory Store have an “I Wear Pink” collection, for example.

Ulta Beauty is offering a way to donate at checkout to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Proceeds from purchases go to support funding for mammograms.

For the full list of savings you can visit the West Town Mall website and click “Shop Your Support.”

LATEST STORIES