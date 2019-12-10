Western Avenue expected to reopen early, under budget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that construction on Western Avenue should be completed by May and under budget.

The portion of State Route 62/Western Avenue from Texas Avenue to Major Avenue has been under construction since Jan. 2, 2017. The initial completion date was expected to be June 7, 2020, with an estimated price tag of $38.4 million.

As of Oct. 20 the contract cost was $36.3 million for the project. Jones Bros. Contractors is the contractor.

According to TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi the project is expected to remain under budget when this project is complete.

The work was in anticipation of future traffic demands on the busy roadway. Changes include the construction of 13 retaining walls, installation of sidewalks and bike lanes, and two new bridges.

Western Avenue was also expanded from two lanes to five lanes.