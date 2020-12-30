What are the new phases of vaccination in Tennessee’s plan?

Screenshot showing the phases of Tennessee’s vaccination plan by the TN Dept of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health has adjusted the state’s vaccination plan, moving educators to the front of the line and reorganizing who is eligible for vaccination at each phases.

The phased approach starts with those considered most at-risk. There are now seven phases: 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b, and 3.

The update includes a chart showing, by age, when people are eligible for the vaccine. Just more than 1 million people aged 65 or older are eligible to receive the vaccine by the end of March.

Here are the phases:

Phase 1a1

Phase 1a2

Phase 1b

1c

Phases 2a

Phase 2b

Phase 3

The state’s plan includes recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.