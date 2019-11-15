What Garth Brooks said about winning the CMA Awards ‘Entertainer of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a big week for Garth Brooks.
On Wednesday night in Nashville, he was named “Entertainer of the Year” in the nationally televised CMA Awards.
Watch this video to see what he said about winning the CMA top award.
In this acceptance speech, he gave a shoutout to Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini, who went to Central High School, as one of the country artists he respects the most.
On Saturday night, he plays a show for an expected 80,000 or more in the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium. He is holding a press conference on Friday afternoon about the Knoxville show and WATE 6 On Your Side will be covering it.
He is letting UT students watch his soundcheck Friday evening for free.
