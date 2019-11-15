What Garth Brooks said about winning the CMA Awards ‘Entertainer of the Year’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s a big week for Garth Brooks.

On Wednesday night in Nashville, he was named “Entertainer of the Year” in the nationally televised CMA Awards.

In this acceptance speech, he gave a shoutout to Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini, who went to Central High School, as one of the country artists he respects the most.

On Saturday night, he plays a show for an expected 80,000 or more in the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium. He is holding a press conference on Friday afternoon about the Knoxville show and WATE 6 On Your Side will be covering it.

He is letting UT students watch his soundcheck Friday evening for free.

