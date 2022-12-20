KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville nonprofit serving the local homeless population is asking the public for some high-demand supplies with freezing temperatures projected throughout the next week.

The forecast is predicting a low Friday night going into Christmas Eve at 7 degrees, and Christmas Eve into Christmas morning at 11 degrees. At midnight starting Friday, the temperature is expected to be 46 degrees and then drop to 9 degrees by 8 a.m.

The hour by hour forecast on temperatures Friday morning. (WATE Storm Team)

The Knox Area Rescue Ministries is already seeing more people because of the cold weather, but they work to make space for everyone, even when that means opening other spaces of the building.

“We always try to make room, even if we have to open up other parts of the building” said Colleen, who works with KARM. “Mostly just trying to have them a place to lay, and to be able to be inside. So we actually turn our chapel into an extra sleeping area when the weather gets really bad like this.“

Some of the items that are in high demand at KARM are socks, gloves, hats, and scarves, and their website also lists immediate needs for:

Towels

Wash cloths

Sheets

Bottled water

Underwear

Cough drops

T-shirts (all sizes)

Women’s pajamas (all sizes)

Q-tips

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Combs

Razors

Shaving cream

Large-print Bibles

“If you want to deliver items to KARM, because of construction, please deliver them to our back entrance at 511 North Gay Street, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just ring the bell, and someone will meet you. Contact us at 865.673.6540 or by email at info@karm.org to schedule a drop off.” The KARM website says.

The Knox Community Dashboard on Homelessness from the Knoxville Homeless Management Information System (KnoxHMIS) shows a most recent average of 3501 clients were served in some capacity every day during the last quarter. By comparison, last year, an average of 2545 clients were served every day during the year according to the dashboard.

“Most KnoxHMIS clients are our literal neighbors” the website reads.

Clients served in the third quarter of 2022. (Knox Community Dashboard on Homelessness)

Of those who were new clients in Knox County last quarter, 76% were from Knoxville or Knox County, and 80% were from Knox or surrounding counties the dashboard reports. The top 5 causes of homelessness the dashboard listed were:

Cannot find affordable housing Eviction Fleeing Domestic Violence Lack or loss of employment Non-violent family confrontation

With this apparent growth of the homeless population, shelters are doing their best to make space for everyone who needs somewhere to go when the weather gets cold.

This year, the Salvation Army of Knoxville has helped 123 people get into their own homes, Development Director Ron Day said. The Salvation Army is also expecting to see more people, however, the shelter typically stays at full capacity Day explained.

“Our programs are typically meant to be relatively long-term. Essentially, we want to be part of the permanent solution because our programs are meant to get people into their homes.” Day said. “Our rooms are what what we usually have, you know, anywhere from 95 to a little over 100 folks in our shelters, both men and women and children.”

Day also added that the Salvation Army has been working on an effort with the city and other charitable organizations to potentially be able to put together emergency resources. While these efforts are still in the works, Day said the perfect way to support the Salvation Army is through monetary donations or bell ringing for the red kettle campaign.