What's new at Dollywood's Splash Country for 2019

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) - Dollywood's Splash Country opened its 19th season with upgrades and new experiences to create the ultimate, relaxing and fun summer vacation spot.

The water park opened for the season May 18th.

According to park officials, guests will be able to enjoy 6,000 square feet of more shade near the wave pool with extra covered picnic tables, full coverage pavilions and extra canopies.

For more comfort while waiting in line for rides, umbrellas have been posted along the queue lines.

Amber Davis, a publicist for Dollywood, said more shade was a common feedback they received from guests.

“We know you’re going to soak up the sun, but we also know it’s wise to take a break and sit under the shade so we try to do that as much as we can.”

Guests also asked for shorter wait times for attractions and food, and Splash Country listened.

Visitors can buy a 'TimeSaver H2O' to spend less time waiting in lines, and more time enjoying them.

"It's like a watch. You'll select which attraction you want to do next and it will hold your place virtually. So, you can go to the wave pool or you can go to the lazy river, hang out and do something and then it will tell you when it's time to enjoy that attraction," Davis said.

If you don't want to spend your time waiting in the wave pool or the lazy river, you can relax in a Deluxe Riverside Retreat.

Another new option for 2019, Splash Country upgraded a few of its cabana-like private retreats with a couch, love seat, a mini fridge stocked with bottled water, a larger television and barstool seating overlooking the lazy river.

To accommodate the guests who asked for shorter wait times for food, Splash Country added brand-new preordering system called Picnic in the Park.

Davis said guests can preorder their food 24 hours before arriving at the park and pick it up whenever they are ready to eat.

“As a mom I’m particularly excited about this because you don’t have to get everyone together and figure out ‘okay what do you want, where are we going?’ You’ve already made those decisions, you do it before you come," Davis said.

Guests can also go to the Picnic in the Park stand and buy ready-to-eat food without ordering the day before.

Starting in July, park visitors can also listen to a live band every Saturday near the wave pool.