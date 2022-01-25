KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As virtual learning has brought technology to the front row in classrooms, Knox County Schools wants to know more about how students use that technology for learning.

The school system has created a survey with partner BrightBytes, an educational research organization. The survey will look at responses from teachers, students and parents. Take the survey

The survey takes about five minutes for parents to complete and between 15-20 minutes for students and teachers. It is completely anonymous.

The answers will help each school choose the right technology for their classrooms, according to the survey website.