What the “new norm” for fall semester could look like at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman and the Advisory Board members held a virtual meeting Wednesday discussing potential plans and providing updates on where they are at when it comes to the fall semester.

Though plans can change at any time due to the nature of the novel coronavirus and navigating this pandemic. The decisions being made, Chancellor Plowman noted, are based on the information that they have today.

Last week, it was announced that the university will be welcoming students back on campus come fall. Chancellor Plowman felt it was important to make that announcement regarding new students and parents who may have hesitations about putting a deposit down to further their education, without an answer. The university put out a survey that received about over 1,000 responses from students, parents and faculty saying that they needed a decision.

University leaders will spend the summer figuring out what the “new normal” will look like.

Before they are able to welcome back students, they need to reopen campus, hence the universities three-phase plan:

PHASE 1: Limited Capacity

This phase began on May 11th. Under phase 1, there will continue to be limited capacity with majority of faculty telecommuting. If people are unable to efficiently do their job from home, they will bring them back to campus, working closely with supervisors.

PHASE 2: Increased Capacity

Under phase 2 more people will be brought back to campus while continuing to practice social distancing, wearing the proper PPE and practicing the necessary hygiene practices.

PHASE 3: Full Staff

The final stage entering the “new normal” with full staff while continuing to make use of telework, flexible schedules and other measures. With high risk staff members able to have the option to continue to work from home.

Each phase lasts at least 14 days and university leaders will asses after each phase whether to move onto the next one. So far, there has been no real pushback in their plans says Chancellor Plowman.

As leaders continuing to figure out what the “new normal” on campus could look like, Chancellor Plowman announced the re-imagining fall task force. The task force is comprised of 71 members, broken down into six subcommittees: Teaching and Student Success, Workplace Safety, Residence Halls and Student Spaces, Research, Visitors to Campus, Engagement and Outreach.

Teaching and student success being the most challenging one to navigate. For instance, one idea floated around about teaching students safely is having freshman take classes in cohorts to minimize interaction they have with other students on campus.

Another possible idea, having half the students in a class physically present for the lesson, while the other half practices remote learning, and then the groups switching the next day.

Chancellor Plowman stresses the importance of crafting plans that allow for a flexible and meaningful fall semester.

The Chancellor also noted that they have received recommendations to limit students leaving campus during the fall. For example, eliminating fall break and having face-to-face classes held up until Thanksgiving and from there having students finish out the semester through online learning.

Chancellor Plowman also stressed the importance of having access to testing for students, noting in a “perfect world” she would have students tested as soon as they stepped on campus. She also mentioned they have been excising ideas about isolating students if one were to test positive and whether they could hold certain dorms for isolation or hotels during the 14 day recommended quarantine.

No matter what this “new normal” will look like if everything goes as planned leading up to fall semester, Chancellor Plowman stressed the importance of students truly internalizing it, and following guidelines implemented by the CDC, state and UT.

Hence the creation of the Vols Care For All initiative: Caring for each other and caring for this community.

“Really trying to get students to own the responsibility,” Plowman says, “you don’t go to Kroger without your mask on because that’s somebody’s grandparent or mother.”

Highlighting that this is an education opportunity to help students navigate this new culture — talking about the possibility of even making it a required online course.

All of these ideas are not set in stone and are just ideas as of now.

A final report is due to Chancellor Plowman on May 18th from the task force with potential plans and strategies, from there they can get planning.

No matter what the future holds, Chancellor Plowman says they are “ready for this challenge.”

From distributing financial aid to students in need through the CARES Act, to distributing computers and hotspots to facilitate remote learning, and transitioning to online classes quickly with little issues and more–they are ready to take this challenge on.