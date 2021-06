KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gas prices are cheaper in Knoxville than other places across Tennessee, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the numbers: State average is $2.88 per gallon, and in Knoxville the price average is at $2.87, which is the second cheapest metro area in the state.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with travel experts to learn about what gas prices and travel will look like as summer is on its way.