KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Black Friday, Knoxville is lighting its 42 foot tall Christmas Tree in Krutch Park Extension. There will be live music, free actives and Santa. The event is a part of Knoxville’s Christmas in the City which will bring a number of holiday events to Knoxville.

Live music from K-Town Music will begin at 5:15. At 6 p.m., WATE’s Bo Williams and Teresa Smith will take the stage to help Santa light the Christmas tree.

On Market Street, there will be a number of activities including a Christmas Around the World Village, the Holiday’s on Ice rink, and a number of children’s crafts. Santa will be taking pictures in the grove at Market Square.

At 6:30 p.m. on the Market Square Stage, WDVX Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown with Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband will be playing jazz, blues and swing music. The event will run until 9 p.m. Friday evening.