SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry fights and extinguishes more than 2,500 wildland fires that burn each year. Some wildfires have cropped up in East Tennessee this past year, causing damage and impacting landowners.

In Sevier County, an area all too familiar with wildfires, the Sevier County Fire Department recently shared how its crews monitor and fight wildland fires. The agency posted a video on social media this week showing how firefighters recently monitored what’s called a “control line” during a brief period of decreased fire activity during the Rocky Flats Fire earlier this month.

The control line had been put into place around a structure in the woods in preparation for the approaching flames. SCFD states that a control line “is an area completely cleared of any and all vegetation down to mineral soil. This removes all fuel the fire could potentially ignite. Usually constructed using hand tools, chainsaws, and leaf blowers. Sometimes even heavy machinery. These control lines are the main method for controlling a wildfire.”

Firefighters using hand tools then usually pull burning material along the control line edge; removing fuel burning against it. The method is used to prevent further damage.

Current wildfire conditions can be seen on the Division of Forestry data map.

Tennessee has Remote Automatic Weather Stations or RAWS that are strategically located across the state in order to monitor the weather and provide data – including for air quality, drought conditions, and rating fire danger. There are 25 RAWS that are managed by the Forestry Division and other land management agencies.

The Forestry Division says Tennessee’s forests cover 14 million acres or around 52% of the Volunteer State.