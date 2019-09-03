What to watch out for when borrowing money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to borrowing money, you can get into real financial trouble if you don’t repay your loan on time.

When borrowers go to places that offer high interest loan deals, they often wind up losing a lot of money. Here’s what else to watch out for when borrowing money:

Payday loans

One deal to watch out includes Payday loans. They’re generally small, high-interest loans repaid from your paycheck.

In the state of Tennessee payday lending is legal. Tennessee has a $500 payday loan limit. There is a maximum loan term of 31 days. Finance charges should not exceed 15% of the amount of the check. However, actual APR in the state is close to 460%

Title loans

They’re short-term, high-cost loans for small amounts where you hand over the title to your vehicle and pay a fee of up to 25%, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

For example, if you borrow $1,000 for 30 days at 25%, you’d owe a total of $1,250 in a month, including $250 in costs. You often have 30 days to repay. But, if you miss the loan due date, the lender may seize your vehicle or you have to renew your loan.

A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau study found that 4 in 5 vehicle title loans are renewed the same day they are due because borrowers are unable to repay the loans in a single payment.

The study shows more than two-thirds of auto title loan business comes from borrowers who wind up taking out seven or more consecutive loans and are stuck in debt for most of the year.

“Buy here, pay here”

So-called “buy here, pay here” auto dealerships offer loans to borrowers who can’t qualify for regular car loans. You’ve seen the adds: “Bad credit? You can still get a car.

These loans tend to carry much higher APRs than bank or credit union loans, according to the nonprofit Center for Responsible Lending.

They also generally come with high upfront fees and require borrowers to put down what the center calls a disproportionate percentage of the car’s actual value.

Tax refund loans

There are those prevalent tax refund loans offered from February every year through tax day on April 15. The Center for Responsible Lending calls tax refund loans “instant trouble.”

By rushing to get your hands on your refund, you could end up throwing away more than 10% of it on interest and fees.

Cash advance from credit card

Turning to your credit card for cash will cost you. The costs generally start immediately.

You will often pay an upfront fee for the cash advance, and interest starts accruing immediately — no 30-day grace period like cardholders usually get for credit-card purchases. Interest rates also tend to be higher than they are for credit-card purchases.