EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) — Around 12,000 Tennesseans rely on Jobs4TN to make claims or file for unemployment, but the service outage after a reported cyberattack has made it impossible for residents to receive their unemployment benefits.

Dina Williams, a Greene County teacher, has tried to make ends meet since finding out about the outage on Sunday, but as the month comes to an end, it’s only becoming more difficult to handle expenses.

“We are off for the summers, so we do rely on the unemployment for that period,” Williams said.

“I know for us, we live paycheck to paycheck so we don’t have a savings,” she said. “Not getting that unemployment is really detrimental. I mean, I’m not sure what we are supposed to do.”

She and thousands of others across the state are in the same boat. Everyone is trying to find ways to make ends meet, but it’s not easy.

“We’ve had to go to food pantries and try and get food, and a lot of them are once a month so we have to figure out where you can go and what’s available,” Williams said.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development stated that their vendor, known as Geographic Solutions Incorporated (GSI), is conducting a full investigation, and as of now, no personal data has been accessed.

Overall, this circumstance is what Williams hopes will be a wake-up call to avoid this from happening again.

“Technology is great but when it goes down, there has to be a backup plan for situations like this,” she said. “You can’t leave thousands of people without a paycheck. The cost of groceries and gas alone are so high that even that little bit (of money) we depend on.”

GSI did release a statement saying that they do plan to have to site back up and running by July 4. This outage is also affecting other states as GSI has clients in more than 35 states according to their LinkedIn, however, how many people are being affected is unclear at this time.