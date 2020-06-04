What you need to know about Gatlinburg on the Fourth of July

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – While the Midnight Parade on July Fourth in Gatlinburg was canceled due to the coronavirus, there is a lot still happening for those planning to spend the holiday in the mountains.

The family favorite River Raft Regatta and the Fireworks Display will go on as planned along with other patriotic pop events throughout the day, according to the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Social distancing encouraged

“Gatlinburg wants to be sure that we continue as many of our long-standing patriotic traditions as possible,” says Mark Adams, President/CEO of the visitor’s bureau. “We are encouraging everyone to be prepared for social distancing and healthy travel practices while celebrating the 4th of July in Gatlinburg.”

Fireworks at 11 p.m.

The Fireworks Display will be launched from the top of the Space Needle at 11 p.m. The 400-foot tall tower provides a unique vantage point for everyone to view the spectacular display from all over town.

River Raft Regatta

For 44 years, visitors have made the River Raft Regatta a tradition. The unmanned floatable race begins at 10 a.m. at Christ in the Smokies bridge.

From there, racers set sail at Noon and conclude the competition at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after all floatables have crossed the finish line.

Participants also have the option of entering the competition by purchasing a rubber duck for $2. Trophies are awarded in several different categories.

For more information about Gatlinburg events visit Gatlinburg.com/events.

