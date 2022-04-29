KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to get your paper out because WATE 6 On Your Side Free Shred Day is back!

On Saturday, April 30 WATE will partner with ShredPro Secure, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Investigations Bureau/Identity Crimes Unit, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to provide free document shredding.

Sgt. James Knipper with THP talked about the importance of shredding their documents properly. “We all know family members, relatives, friends that have been victims of identity theft and we all see the struggles that they went through repairing their credit, solving this problem and all those struggles,” said Knipper. “Gather those documents and remove that equation or those documents from circulation.”

Any unwanted paper can be safely and securely discarded into shredding trucks in the WATE parking lot, 1306 North Broadway from 8 a.m. to noon.

Some familiar WATE faces will be in the parking lot to help unload your documents and safely shred them.

What material can be shredded?

All types of office paper and materials are accepted. This includes folders, checks, receipts, legal records, medical records, computer printouts, and personnel files. You don’t have to remove rubber bands, staples, paper clips, or any other light metal. The machines are equipped to shred anything designed to hold paper together.

Does material have to be in boxes?

People can bring their paper in whatever they have. It will be transferred into a container that hooks onto the shred truck. We will return boxes, bags or crates to the person who brought them.

How much paper will be accepted?

Each vehicle can bring up to 3 small boxes or trash bags worth of shred material. Small boxes should be about the size of a Bankers Box, which measures 10″ x 12″ x 15″ in size. Boxes, crates, and totes that are a close approximation of size will be counted as one box, larger boxes will be counted as 2 or 3 boxes. Typical kitchen size 13-gallon trash bags are considered small. Large outdoor or industrial trash bags will be counted as more than one bag. In order to serve as many people as possible with this event, limits will be enforced. Our volunteers will do their best to make a fair judgement call on the amount of paper accepted from each vehicle. We ask that participants be respectful of the limits so that we may keep the event flowing.