KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages.

Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its customers to prepare now.

In addition to gathering blankets, coats, and other warm items, KUB Customer Service Supervisor Harley Bryant suggests reaching out to family and friends.

“Friends or family members you can reach out to to see if you can stay there for a couple hours to keep warm. Make sure you’ve got gas in your vehicle.”

Another preparation tip: make sure all of your batteries are charged, including those for your phone, portable chargers, and other electronics.

“That’s an important thing make sure you’ve got backup ability there,” said Bryant.

These are some of the main things you should do. There are also several things you should not do. First up, do not overcrowd your heaters.

“If you have those space heaters or ceramic heaters, the biggest thing is absolutely to make sure have enough clearance around the devices,” explained Brent Seymour, KFD Assistant Chief.

Next, do not use any kerosene heater without a carbon monoxide detector.

“While that kerosene, although producing heat, it’s still producing carbon monoxide as it burns,” Seymour told WATE. “They have to be used in a well-ventilated area.”

Finally, do not use your chimney unless you know it extends outside your home.

“Make sure your fireplace is meant to be used,” explained Seymour. “They had a new roof put on the house, they’ve took the chimney down above the roof. Two or three homebuyers later, they think they have to use the fireplace and they actually light a fire and that chimney does not exit the house. It stops in the attic.”

