KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several new attractions, restaurants, distilleries, and hotels are set to arrive in East Tennessee in 2024. From a new whiskey experience in Knoxville to a train themed hotel in Chattanooga, here’s a sneak peek at the most highly-anticipated openings that are expected to make a visit to Tennessee memorable.

Knoxville

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival returns to World’s Fair Park with a new TN Whiskey Experience. The festival will feature performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, The Dirty Guv’nah’s and Maggie Rose.

The French brasserie Lilou is Knoxville’s newest boutique hotel on Gay Street. It will offer traditional fare along with an extensive wine list and cocktail program. An opening date has not been announced yet, but their website says they are opening soon.

Crafty Bastard Brewery’s third location opened in late 2023. It is next to the Baker Creek bike park and Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness. It offers select brews and a delicious menu of sliders and wings from its neighbors at 71 South.

The historic Kern’s Bakery building is being reimagined into a food hall featuring several local businesses. It will also have an indoor stage, communal tables, intimate seating pods, rooftop patios, event lawn with a performance stage and jumbotron screen. It is expected to open sometime in 2024.

Rendering shows patrons enjoying the food hall at Kern’s Bakery: Four Stones Real Estate

The Made in Tennessee Drink Trail features several Knox County area restaurants that highlight a beer or cocktail with an element from Tennessee. Restaurants featured on the trail include Cotton Eyed Joe, Big Kahuna Wings and Sparrow Wine Bar. Visit their website to learn more.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar, a Market Square staple, is planning to build a location in the Farragut area. It is set to open in 2024 but there is no date currently for the grand opening.

Pigeon Forge

The Crayola Experience is set to open in fall 2024. The center plans to have more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, a release stated.

Also coming fall of 2024 is the NERF Action Xperience. The 29,000-square-foot action park will feature blaster battle zones, sports challenges and an obstacle course for kids and adults.

Crayola Experience_Pigeon Forge

A rendering of the NERF Action Xperience attraction coming to Pigeon Forge in Fall 2024. (Hasbro/Kingsmen Xperience)

(Photo: WATE)



Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort opened in November 2023. The five-story, 302-room resort features an indoor-outdoor pool complex, a 26,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor event space, and a “reimagined lodge” centered for guest arrivals with a 4,000-square-foot, four-story atrium lobby and stone fireplace.

“The Dolly Parton Experience” coming to Dollywood in 2024 showcasing Dolly’s iconic career, highlighting the inspiration for her biggest dreams, the importance of family and Dolly’s signature styles.

Sevierville

XPERIA: Ocean Journey is an experience that combines cutting-edge digital technology and captivating storytelling. It takes you on an adventure to explore the wonders of the ocean and interact with various sea creatures, all without having to get wet.

Wilderness at the Smokies has unveiled 28 new treehouses and entertainment cabins. The first units are set to be completed in March 2024.

XPERIA Ocean-Journey (Photo via Summer Blalock)

Treehouse-Rendering (Wilderness at the Smokies)

Chattanooga

The River to Clouds Route is a new 34-mile trail system connecting Cloudland Canyon State Park to the Chattanooga Riverwalk in St. Elmo perfect for biking, trail running and hiking.

The Hotel Chalet at the Chattanooga Choo Choo has recently been renovated and offers a unique experience of staying in restored train carriages. One of the highlights of the hotel is Elsie’s Daughter, a stylish parlor that takes you back in time with its classic cocktail menu and French-Belgian cuisine.

Clumpie’s Ice Cream turns 25 in 2024. They plan to celebrate all year with activations, events and so many scoops of ice cream.

The 95th anniversary of the discovery day of Ruby Falls is on Dec. 30, 2023. For the celebration, 95 guests will be able to explore Ruby Falls for the original admission price of $2 with specially priced Cave Walk tickets on select morning tours. The celebration will kick off a year-long celebration.

Chattanooga Riverwalk (Photo via Chattanooga Tourism Co)

Train carriage rooms at The Hotel Chalet in Chattanooga by Trestle Studio

Clumpies Ice Cream (WATE)

Ruby Falls (WATE)

Clinton

‘Appalachia Ridge’ will feature full hook-up RV sites, canvas glamping tents, tiny home camping cabins and treehouses. It will be located next door to The Museum of Appalachia.

Lenoir City

Tennessee Brew Works is bringing a second manufacturing site and taproom inside a former fire station located at 200 East Depot Street in Lenoir City. It is projected to open in Spring 2024.

Northeast Tennessee

The Tennessee Night Sky Trail highlights the best locations to stargaze around the region.

Roan Mountain Night Sky

Tourism in Tennessee

These new attractions are expected to increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state according to The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. In 2022, the state broke a record by raking in nearly $28.8 billion in direct tourism spending. This spending is expected to continue to increase.