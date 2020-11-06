Wheels stolen from Ijams Nature Center vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center is asking the public for any information after the wheels from a work vehicle were stolen.

According to an Instagram post from Ijams Nature Center, staff arrived Friday morning to find all four wheels had been stolen from one of the center’s work vehicles. Officials ask anyone who was in the area of the center Thursday night to contact Ijams Nature Center.

The post explains the uses for the vehicle, which includes hauling equipment for nature resource work and transporting food for animals at the center.

Ijams is a nonprofit environmental education center, located at 2915 Island Home Ave., which depends on member and donor support.