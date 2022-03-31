KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2022 spring turkey hunting season is set to open Saturday, April 2, in most areas of the state.

As a part of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency‘s effort to help the turkey population, the season starts on April 16 in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley unit consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties, as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in Middle Tennessee. For those counties, the Young Sportsman Hunt is April 9-10.

“The purpose of the delayed opening in the MAV unit and select Middle Tennessee counties is to give birds a chance to breed without disturbance,” said Roger Shields, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Wild Turkey Program coordinator. “Hopefully this will lead to better reproduction and help increase the population in these areas of concern.”

The season ends on May 15 across the state.

This is the third spring turkey season where hunters are required to “Tag Before You Drag.” This means before a hunter moves their harvested big game, they must either check it in on their smartphone or physically tag the animal and check it in before midnight. The TWRA on the Go app allows hunters to E-tag and report their harvest in the field with or without cellphone service, prior to moving.

(Graphic via TWRA)

The TWRA’s bag limit for this season is one bearded turkey per day, not to exceed the spring season limit of three bearded turkeys or two birds in the MAV unit. Hunting hours begin 30 minutes before legal sunrise until legal sunset.

The TWRA says that legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows. In addition, firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, excluding devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.

Finally, a hunting and fishing combination (Type 001), plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license is required for the spring turkey hunting season. To buy a license online, go to www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.