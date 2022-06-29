KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the first Buc-ee’s in Tennessee now open for business, many are wondering: When will the Buc-ee’s in Sevierville open?

Crews broke ground on the Tennessee’s second Buc-ee’s location in late September 2021. The 74,000-square-foot travel center will be located just off Exit 407 on Interstate 40 in Sevier County.

The new location will be part of The 407: Gateway to Adventure project, a mixed-use commercial development led by Kituwah, LLC, the business arm of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. International entertainment company Puy Du Fou has already announced plans to build a theme park at the site.

According to job listings for the new Sevierville location, the store is expected to open in Summer 2023.

It will briefly hold the title of the world’s largest convenience store when it opens. Buc-ee’s recently announced that Texas would soon reclaim the title of world’s largest convenience store with a 75,000-square-foot location to replace an existing store in Luling.

Another location that will cover the same square footage as the Sevierville Buc-ee’s will also be constructed in Johnstown, Colorado.

Buc-ee’s CEO and founder Arch Aplin III said at the grand opening of the Crossville location that his company wanted to be in Tennessee, with officials already eyeing a potential third location in the Volunteer State.

Sevierville’s store will feature 120 fueling stations and a car wash over 250 feet long. Buc-ee’s has listed eight managerial openings for the Sevierville location, with the general manager receiving starting pay of $150,000.