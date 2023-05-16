CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Synchronous fireflies are famous in the Smokies, but that is not the only place in Tennessee visitors can find them. People are invited to explore the rare phenomenon at Molly Branch Fireflies this coming June.

Stacy Edelmann with Molly Branch Fireflies explained the event draws people from near and far every year visiting the event, making it part of their family vacation.

“We’ve had people from Germany, from as far as California and the U.S., we’ve got several coming from different states this year,” Edelmann said.

Edelmann also explained the types of fireflies people can expect to see at the Molly Branch event are a little bit different than the ones normally seen at Elkmont in the Smokies.

“Snappy sync fireflies are quite different than the Photinus Carolinus found in Elkmont,” per the Molly Branch Fireflies website. “Both species are synchronized, but with different blink patterns.”

“It looks a little bit more like twinkling lights, where Elkmont they have moments where they go dark and then they’re blinking,” Edelmann went on to explain in her interview with WATE. “So, that’s how they’re synchronized in Elkmont is the periods of darkness, where here they’ll be lighting up at the same time.”

Organizers for the attraction also tout it is a no-lottery event, adding only a ticket is needed. Tickets are first come, first serve. It will cost visitors $7 for kids and $12 for adults. Those interested will want to move fast as tickets usually sell out.

Molly Branch Fireflies will be open to visitors from June 9th-18th. The firefly viewing area is located at 9100 Hogskin Road in Corryton, Tenn. Those interested can learn more on their website as well as their social media pages.