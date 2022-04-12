KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are multiple ways to celebrate Easter this weekend in Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville’s Big Egg Hunt:

When – April 16, 2022. Gates open at 8:00 a.m., the egg hunt is 8:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Where – 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive Knoxville, TN 37914

Cost – Ages 0-12 and adults $24.95, includes zoo admission for the day. $13 zoo member child and zoo member adults get in free.

This event is designed for pre-school and elementary aged children. Separate egg hunts will be available for children ages 0-4 and 5-12.

Tickets can be purchased on the Zoo Knoxville website.

Egg Hunt on the Farm:

When – April 16, 2022 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where – Narramore Farms, 199 Laurel Bluff Road Kingston, TN 37763

Cost – $10 per person

The Narramore Farms Easter egg hunt will feature non-stop egg hunts, games, face painting, food vendors and the Easter Bunny. Kids will be able to turn in their eggs after the hunt to obtain a small prize.

RiverView Family Farm Easter Event:

When – April 15 and 16, 2022 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where – RiverView Family Farm 12130 Prater Lane Knoxville, TN 37922

Cost – $10 per person/child, children under 2 are free.

Activities include Easter egg hunts, farm animals, games, food, music, hayrides, face painting and outdoor fun by the lake.

Volunteer Princess Easter Brung and Dinner Cruises:

When – April 17, 2022 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where – 956 Volunteer Landing Lane Knoxville, TN 37915

Cost – $24.95/$27.95 for children and $48.95/$55.95 for adults

Enjoy a 1.5-2 hour cruise around Knoxville, special packages and private tables are available.

Grace Lutheran Easter Festival:

When – April 16, 2022 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where – 9076 Middlebrook Pike Knoxville, TN 37923

Cost – free

This event will feature an egg hunt, free food and more.