KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and MEDIC Regional Blood Center is asking for help in a blood drive competition against Texas Blood Bank.

Throughout the week of Jan. 23, MEDIC Regional Blood Center is partnering with Food City, WATE and Salsarita’s for National Blood Donor Month. MEDIC is the sole provider of blood to 24 East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky hospitals, according to a Facebook post from MEDIC on Jan. 7.

On Dec. 31, 1969, President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating January as National Blood Donor Month, the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies writes. The organization explained that January is typically a period of critical blood shortages as people stop donating blood during the holidays and when they get sick during cold and flu season, and often times blood drives get snowed out during the winter months.

Here is where you can donate with MEDIC between Monday, Jan. 23, and Thursday, Jan. 26.

Monday, Jan. 23

Food City Vonore: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Maryville West: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Snapps Ferry: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Clinton: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Food City E. Morris Blvd.: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Food City Dandridge: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WATE: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Alcoa: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Food City Lenoir City: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Western Plaza: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Oak Ridge: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Food City Powell: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Loves Creek: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Food City South Grove Mall: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Food city Athens: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Jefferson City: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Sevierville: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food City Middlesboro: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West Town Mall: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

All donors who visit the MEDIC Mobile at WATE being given a free T-shirt, a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer, and a coupon for $5 off of any Salsarita’s purchase. Medic also added that all donors will be entered to win a $25 Food City Gift Card at each Food City location, and one lucky donor will win a $500 Food City gift card at the end of the week.