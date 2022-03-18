KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring is around the corner and what better way to spend sunny days than at the dog park?

Knoxville has many parks where your pup is sure to have a doggone good time.

Dog Park locations in Knoxville:

Charter Doyle PetSafe Dog Park – 5100 W. Martin Mill Pike

Dogwood Dog Park at Victor Ashe Park – 4901 Bradshaw Road

Downtown PetSafe Dog Park – 200 S. Central Street

Holston River PetSafe Dog Park – 3300 Holston Hills Road

PetSafe Concord Dog Park – 10901 South Northshore Drive

PetSafe Village Dog Park – 10424 PetSafe Way

PetSafe Emma Jane Walker Memorial Dog Park – 6400 Fountain City Road

PetSafe Plumb Creek Dog Park – 1517 Hickey Road

Knoxville is on the way to being the “Most Pet Friendly Community” in the nation according to PetSafe.

Knox County also has 10 new dog parks coming soon. Five of the parks will be within the City of Knoxville. A groundbreaking for a new dog park at Sam Duff Memorial Park off of Chapman Highway will take place Monday, March 21.

With the addition of the new dog parks countywide, Knox County will be No. 1 in the number of dog parks per capita in the United States, according to the Boyd Foundation.

Leashes are required in most areas unless otherwise stated and dog owners are asked to please clean up after your furry friend.

Dogs are also welcomed in City parks, greenways, and trails unless otherwise posted.