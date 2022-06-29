KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular sneaky figure is coming back to Downtown Knoxville next month.

For the first time since 2019, Waldo will be hiding inside downtown shops in his signature stripes. The fifth-ever Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt starts Friday and runs throughout the month of July. More than three dozen downtown shops, restaurants, museums, and other organizations will display a cutout of Waldo.

“We are excited to welcome Waldo and thousands of players back to Downtown Knoxville this summer,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “In 2019, more than 5,000 people participated, and we are anticipating even larger crowds this summer as families explore the area and enjoy all the fun along the hunt.”

If you want to join in the hunt, just pick up a passport at a participating business – and you’ll get a stamp every time you find where Waldo’s hiding. Those who collect 20 or more stamps, can enter to win Waldo books from Union Avenue Books.

There will also be a Where’s Waldo photo op in Market Square and those who post their scavenger hunt memories on social media using the hashtag #foundwaldoknox, will have a weekly chance to win gift cards to downtown businesses.

For more information about the Where’s Waldo event, click here.

“Waldo isn’t the only thing you’ll find on the hunt,” Hummel said. “Visit vendors at the Market Square Farmers’ Market, check out a book at Lawson McGhee Library, cool off with a sweet treat and experience Downtown Knoxville during July. We appreciate the business owners and employees who make this scavenger hunt not only successful, but also a magical memory for families.”