White water rafting on the Ocoee: The partnerships that make it all possible

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Valley Authority works to keep our lights on, prevent areas from flooding, and ensure the Ocoee River is primed for white water rafting.

A 15-year agreement between the TVA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation guarantees there will be enough water, though not too much, to continue to draw thousands of tourists to Polk County and millions of tourism dollars to the region.

Since the 1980s, the TVA has monitored the amount of water released by its system of dams. It comes at a cost, as limiting flow through the Ocoee River's three dams limits the amount of power that can be generated. That tab, for a decade and a half, was paid up front by the state.

In the meantime, the 23 companies that take tourists on rafts onto the Ocoee put a percentage of their profit toward marketing the experience to more people.

In 2017, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam formed the Ocoee River Board, made up of elected officials as well as people from the private sector. They manage the spending of the funds from the rafting companies, which is estimated to be between $600,000-$800,000 each year.

The Ocoee River doesn't just bring tourists around the world, but it also brings more than $40 million to the local economy each year.

TVA's David Bowling said he takes pride in being a part of Ocoee's success.

"Recreation on our reservoirs and below our dams brings in about 12 billion dollars a year to the Tennessee Valley. On the Ocoee alone, it's around 44 million a year that rafting brings into this region. So, it's a benefit to all of us to have that type of success," he said. "Our partners equally deserve that pat on the back. The Forest service, TDEC, the rafters' association, the guiding association, none of it works unless all of it works," he added.