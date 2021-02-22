Whitetail deer with hairy eyeballs reported in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The earth is full of strange and unordinary things, and sometimes they are found in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency got a report about a sick whitetail deer from Farragut with hairy eyeballs.

According to the National Deer Association, the report described a deer that was circling, lacked awareness of its surroundings and had something on its eyes.

Officials worried it might have chronic wasting disease, however that test came back negative.

The deer did test positive for another condition, epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

That likely was the cause of the circling and lack of fear, but still doesn’t explain the eyes.

Experts guess the deer had these from birth and that the hairy spots on the eyes developed gradually, so the deer was able to adapt to decreasing vision over time.